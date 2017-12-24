These restaurants are open on Christmas Day

Dining out on Christmas isn't a new. Chinese take-out on Dec. 25 is something of an unofficial tradition for Jewish people in America, and there's always the emergency restaurant run in the event the roast is ruined. Heck, it happened to the Parkers in "A Christmas Story."

But dining out on Christmas is becoming more and more common, especially among millennials. According to a 2016 piece from Eater, young people spent six percent more at restaurants on Christmas Eve 2015 compared to the year before, and four percent more on Christmas.

As a result, more and more restaurants are finding it necessary to keep their doors open on Dec. 24 and 25. According to Offers.com, the following chains will likely be open on Christmas Day (hours and availability may vary depending on location).

Benihana

Bob Evans

Boston Market

Buca di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings

Cheeseburger in Paradise

Chuck E Cheese

Country Buffet

Denny’s

Hard Rock Cafe

HomeTown Buffet

Huddle House

IHOP

McDonald’s

Macaroni Grill

McCormick & Schmick’s

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Old Country Buffet

Panda Express

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Ryan’s

Shoney’s

Starbucks

Waffle House

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.