Glenn Youngkin's underage son tried to vote, election officials say

Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son tried to vote on Election Day, election officials confirmed to CNN.

The Republican defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the governor's race.

CNN reports that Youngkin's son tried to cast a ballot on two occasions, but was turned away.

"The young man presented identification but was ineligible to be registered due to his age and was not permitted to vote," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, told CNN in a statement.

Konopasek added that Youngkin's son was given a voter registration form and encouraged to vote when he became eligible.

The 17-year-old is not facing any charges because Konopasek said the teenager did not make false statements or disrupt voting.

Youngkin's campaign contends that Youngkin's son "misunderstood Virginia election law" and went on to school when he was informed he could not vote.