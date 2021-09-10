Giuliani associate pleads guilty in campaign donation case

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida businessman who gained notoriety for helping Rudy Giuliani seek damaging information on Joe Biden in Ukraine has pleaded guilty to seeking illegal foreign campaign contributions.

Igor Fruman entered the plea Friday in Manhattan federal court after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

Fruman’s plea agreement does not require the 56-year-old to cooperate in other cases. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21.

Giuliani was not charged in this case, but has been under investigation for his Ukraine dealings while serving as then-President Donald Trump's personal lawyers.

He has denied any wrongdoing.