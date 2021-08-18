Girl Scouts unveil brownie-inspired cookie slated to join nationwide lineup in 2022

If you love Girl Scout cookies, well, get excited because the Girl Scouts are coming out with a new cookie.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts unveiled its newest cookie: Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

The cookie will be available next year, the organization said on its website.

Typically, the cookie season occurs between January and April, but the start dates can vary depending on what region you live in.

"Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program," the Girl Scouts said in a press release.

The Girl Scouts also announced Tuesday that this year they'd introduced Cookie Business badges, which will "help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cookie® platform."