HOLLYWOOD, CA — George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom "Cheers," has died. He was 76.

Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for his role on the NBC comedy series.

Born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Chicago, Wendt starred in a few roles on television, including "M*A*S*H," "Taxi" and "Soap" before his big break in "Cheers."

Wendt starred in every episode of "Cheers" from when the show first aired in 1982 to its final episode in 1993.