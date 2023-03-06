Watch Now
Gary Rossington, original Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 71

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:28 PM, Mar 05, 2023
Gary Rossington, the original Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, died Sunday at the age of 71.

The band confirmed Rossington's death on its Facebook page.

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," the band wrote. "Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time."

