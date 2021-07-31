Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Dwyer/AP
People from a coalition of housing justice groups hold signs protesting evictions during a news conference outside the Statehouse, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Congress Eviction Moratorium
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 17:23:25-04

WASHINGTON — Anger and frustration are mounting as President Joe Biden shows no signs of reversing plans to allow a nationwide eviction moratorium to expire at midnight.

One Democratic lawmaker has been camping outside the U.S. Capitol in protest.

Millions of Americans are about to be forced from their homes.

Biden’s decision announced days before the eviction deadline stunned many in Congress and exposed a rare divide between the president and his party.

Furious lawmakers say they were blindsided when Biden called on Congress to provide a last-minute solution to protect renters that they were unable to deliver.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NextGen TV is here and broadcast television will never be the same