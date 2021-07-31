Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire

WASHINGTON — Anger and frustration are mounting as President Joe Biden shows no signs of reversing plans to allow a nationwide eviction moratorium to expire at midnight.

One Democratic lawmaker has been camping outside the U.S. Capitol in protest.

Millions of Americans are about to be forced from their homes.

Biden’s decision announced days before the eviction deadline stunned many in Congress and exposed a rare divide between the president and his party.

Furious lawmakers say they were blindsided when Biden called on Congress to provide a last-minute solution to protect renters that they were unable to deliver.