Frozen biscuits recalled from 12 states over listeria concerns

Current
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 73°
LO: 50°
HI: 73°
LO: 50°
HI: 73°
LO: 50°
Mostly Cloudy
HI: 73°
LO: 50°
HI: 73°
LO: 50°
HI: 73°
LO: 50°
Frozen biscuits that were sold in 12 states have been recalled due to listeria concerns.
T. Marzetti Co. recalled 23 brands of their frozen biscuit dough as a precautionary measure because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The products were distributed in the following states:
The Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have been reported from the products.
Listeria is an organism that could cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people or people with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.
Symptoms of Listeria infection include:
PHOTOS | Affected product labels
All “Best By” dates of the following products are included in this recall:
|Item #
Full UPC
|Description
|Count per pkg
|0788002640
|
SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|1116103754
|
SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|1116103755
|
SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|1122503092
|
VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|1122508421
|
VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|3582604815
|
FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|3680004683
|
FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|3680007549
|
FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|3825911726
|
SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|3825911892
|
SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|4129075433
|
PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|4129075434
|
PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|4164300718
|
LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|4164300719
|
LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|5193333968
|
PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|7145220434
|
MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|7229200025
|
MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|8685402591
|
LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|8685404014
|
LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|8685404894
|
LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
|
20 ct
|8826703140
|
SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|8826703141
|
SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|8826703152
|
SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
12 ct
The FDA says because the products are not ready-to-eat if the proper baking instructions are followed they should reduce consumer risk, but mishandling or improper baking could still cause illness.