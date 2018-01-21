From tax refunds to travel, how the government shutdown will impact Americans

Current
INDIANAPOLIS -- The government shutdown began just after midnight Saturday, affecting agencies across the country and impacting thousands of Americans.
But what does a government shutdown really mean for you and your everyday life?
During a government shutdown, only essential government employees will be allowed to keep working - but even those employees are not guaranteed to receive a paycheck until the shutdown ends.
Here's a look at how the government shutdown will (or won't) impact areas of your life:
As far as national security is concerned, the branches of the military currently serving are considered "essential" and will continue their operations around the world, but soldiers will not be paid until after the shutdown ends.
Staffing at most federal government agencies will be cut drastically, including the following:
The last government shutdown happened in 2013 and lasted 16 days. It left nearly 800,000 federal employees out of work without pay and more than a million other working employees had their paychecks delayed.