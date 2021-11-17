Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with ABC15 on how Reps. win in ’22, friendship with Ducey.

PHOENIX — Former Vice President Mike Pence is a frequent visitor to Arizona.

Pence’s son is stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, so trips to visit him, his wife and their new born baby, Mr. and Mrs. Pence’s first grandchild, are now on his post-White House schedule.

The former Vice President's visit to Phoenix was much more official. Pence came to meet with many of the Nation’s Republican governors, advising them on policy and politics as they prepare for next year’s elections.

Pence said this is the time to make plans and map out the future, saying they should look no further than the November 2 governors race in Virginia, where Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin beat former Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Watch the exclusive interview with former Vice President Mike Pence in the player below.

Former Vice President Mike Pence sits down for interview with ABC15

“[The voters] chose a return to the principles of economic growth, fiscal responsibility and having parents in charge of their children’s education,” Pence said.

The former Vice President came to Phoenix at the invitation of Governor Doug Ducey, who is the Chairman of the Republican Governor’s Association. As it turns out the two men are very good friends.

“We were both governors at the same time... I watched this businessman turned governor come into this state and advance policies that created prosperity, educational opportunities, and he’s an innovator," Pence said.

The group is meeting through Thursday at the Arizona Biltmore Resort.

Nationally, some Republicans believe Governor Ducey is the party’s best chance to win a Senate race against Democrat Mark Kelly. The former Vice President didn’t bring any messages from Washington asking him to consider.

“Whatever Governor Ducey does in the future, he’s going to have a fan in Mike Pence.”

One of the messages the former Vice President gave to the governors was candidates matter and to be bold and lead.

With that in mind, ABC15 asked Mr. Pence if he is considering one last run for office.

His response, “I told people I will let the future take care of itself.”

Vice President Pence was in the U.S. Capitol, beginning the process of certifying the 2020 election when the January 6 riot broke out.

Pence was forced to leave the Capitol for his own safety.

During the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, it was learned some of the rioters wanted to hang him, and 10 months later, the former Vice President thinks it’s time to move on.

Future generations should learn the lessons of that day, he says, and not be influenced by the politics of those who try to define what happened.

“I would tell every young person that this is a resilient nation with strong institutions,” Mr. Pence said,

“I would want them to know that at a time of great challenge on a tragic day in our nation’s Capitol, that we did our job, that we kept our oath and our institutions held and America moved forward.”