Former Vice President Dick Cheney dead at 84

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, considered by many political observers to be the most politically active and influential vice president in U.S. history, has died.

"Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025," his family said in a statement. "He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed. The former Vice President died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease."

He worked for nearly four decades in Washington. He served as the youngest White House chief of staff under President Gerald Ford; represented Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives -- where he worked with congressional leadership and President Ronald Reagan; was secretary of defense under President George H.W. Bush; and later served two terms as vice president under Bush's son, President George W. Bush.

He was also CEO of Halliburton, an energy company based in Texas that had a global presence.

When terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, it was Cheney who first took charge while the president was out of Washington.

"When the president came on the line, I told him that the Pentagon had been hit and urged him to stay away from Washington," Cheney recalled in his memoir, "In My Time." "The city was under attack, and the White House was a target. I understood that he didn't want to appear to be on the run, but he shouldn't be here until we knew more about what was going on."

