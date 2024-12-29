Former President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100, according to The Carter Center

Former President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100. He died on December 29 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, according to a post by The Carter Center.

Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/aqYmcE9tXi — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) December 29, 2024

It was first reported in February 2023 that the former president entered hospice care.

When The Carter Center announced the 39th president of the United States was entering hospice care, the world’s media rushed to Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia, for what were widely expected to be preparations for a state funeral.

But in 2024, Georgia’s favorite son continued disproving accounts of his reported demise, despite the sorrow that came with the passing of his beloved wife and partner in every way, Rosalynn Carter.

“One year after entering hospice care, President Carter continues to be at home with his family,” the Carter Center said in February 2024. “The Carter Family is grateful for the many expressions of love they have received and the continued respect for their privacy during this time. The family is pleased that his decision last year to enter hospice care has sparked so many family discussions across the country on an important subject.”

Carter’s last public appearance, indeed, was in November 2023 at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral; the former First Lady passed away at the age of 96, only days after entering hospice care herself.

On October 1, Jimmy Carter celebrated his 100th birthday. He was wheeled outside his home to watch a military flyover in his honor. On the former president's birthday, the Governor of Georgia declared October 1 "Jimmy Carter Day."

Carter was the 39th President of the United States, a Navy veteran, a Georgia senator, and a Nobel Peace Prize winner.

He is survived by his four children, Amy, Donnel, Jack, and James.

The Carter Center says there will be public observances in Atlanta and Washington D.C., followed by a private interment in Plains, Georgia. Final arrangements are still pending. A schedule will be released online. The center encourages the public to visit the official tribute website to the life of former President Carter.

