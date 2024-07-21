Former President Donald Trump responds to Biden's announcement dropping out of election

Former President Donald Trump released a statement shortly after President Joe Biden announced that he is dropping out of the 2024 Presidential election race.

In his statement, Trump says Biden, in part is "certainly not fit to serve."

On Sunday morning, President Biden released a statement that, while it has "been [his] intention to see reelection, [he] believes it is in the best interest of my party and the country for [him] to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling [his] duties as President for the remainder of [his] term."

Read former President Donald Trump's full statement below:

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"