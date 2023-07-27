Former President Donald Trump faces additional charges in classified documents case in Florida

Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department's classified documents investigation.

The additional allegations of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information were added to the indictment Thursday by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith's team of prosecutors.

A new defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, was also added to the case.

Last week, special counsel Jack Smith sent Trump a letter informing him he was a target of an investigation into efforts to overturn the election results in 2020. A spokesperson for former Arizona governor Doug Ducey confirmed that Ducey had been contacted by the special counsel's office.

Investigators have also sought information on Trump's actions and his state of mind in the days leading up to and on Jan. 6, 2021, when thousands of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, temporarily disrupting the certification and causing lawmakers and former Vice President Pence to flee the building.

The first indictment against former President Trump was filed on March 30 on charges involving alleged payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

Trump was also hit with a 37-count indictment on June 9 alleging that he willfully retained documents containing the nation's most sensitive secrets, including nuclear programs, after he left office, showed some of them on at least two occasions and then tried to obstruct the investigation into their whereabouts.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest developments.