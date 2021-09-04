Watch
Former pilot gets life sentence in killing of 3 Kentucky neighbors

Posted at 9:50 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 12:50:49-04

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky’s attorney general said a former Army major accused of killing three neighbors to eliminate a witness in a court-martial has been sentenced to life in prison.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Thursday in a statement that Christian Richard Martin will not be eligible for parole.

Jurors convicted Martin after a two-week trial in June in the deaths of Calvin and Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau in Pembroke.

Martin was a pilot for an American Airlines subsidiary when he was pulled off a jet in handcuffs before taking off from the Louisville airport four years after the killings.

