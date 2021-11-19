Former NFL player arrested after video allegedly shows him beating ex-girlfriend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former NFL player Zac Stacy has been arrested in Florida after a video surfaced online showing him allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend.

Orange County jail records show the ex-running back was taken into custody on Thursday on aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges.

In a statement, the Orlando Police Department said it received information that Stacy, who was wanted for aggravated battery, was arriving at the Orlando International Airport.

Officers then made contact with the 30-year-old suspect and as he exited an inbound flight from Nashville and he was arrested, the department said.

This week, video that appeared to come from surveillance cameras began circulated online of Stacy allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son.

An arrest affidavit obtained by USA Today, authorities responded to the woman’s home last Saturday, where officers found the victim appeared to be “emotionally distraught.” The documents reportedly say her shirt was torn, food was in her hair, a TV was knocked over, and baby’s bouncy chair was broken.

The woman told police that she and Stacy were arguing when he attacked her, according to the affidavit.

Detectives then viewed the surveillance video, which they note in the affidavit showed Stacy striking the victim twice in the head, and the second blow was reportedly with a closed fist.

Stacy played for the St. Louis Rams and the New York Jets between 2013 and 2015.