Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with sex crime

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor sex crime.

A criminal complaint, filed in Albany City Court, says the alleged incident happened on Dec. 7, 2020, at the Governor's Executive Mansion.

"Andrew M. Cuomo did intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim [redacted] and into her intimate body part," officer Amy Kowalski writes in the report. "Specifically, the victims (sic) left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires, all contrary to the provisions of the statute in such case made and provided."

Cuomo resigned in August in the face of numerous sexual harassment allegations.

A report from the New York Attorney General's Office says that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and violated multiple state and federal laws.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.