Former McSally campaign manager pleads guilty to theft of over $115,000 in campaign funds

A campaign manager has pleaded guilty to theft of over $115,000 from the McSally for Senate Campaign funds in 2018 and 2019.

Anthony Barry, 33, of Illinois was a deputy campaign manager and consultant for former U.S. Senator Martha McSally.

According to court documents, Barry deposited campaign funds to his personal bank account, beyond his salary.

Barry has been charged with one count of unlawful conversion of campaign funds and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6.

He faces a maximum of five years in prison and a federal district court judge will determine sentencing.

The case is currently being investigated by the FBI's Washington Field Office.