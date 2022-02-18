Former Gov. Cuomo sued by New York trooper who claims he sexually harassed her

A New York state trooper who testified that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed is now suing him.

She says Cuomo, a top aide and state police violated her civil rights. The trooper claims that civil laws prohibiting sexual harassment were violated. The trooper's name was not disclosed in the lawsuit, which was filed in Manhattan Thursday.

Cuomo resigned in August, days after an independent probe found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. Several district attorneys in New York said they found Cuomo's accusers "credible," but said the available evidence wasn't strong enough to file criminal charges against him.

The lawsuit alleges that “As with his other victims, the governor used his physical proximity to Trooper 1 to touch her inappropriately.”

The filing goes on the claim that Cuomo "commented on her appearance saying (‘why don’t you wear a dress?); wanted to kiss her (‘(c)an I kiss you?‘); asked her to find him a girlfriend who could ‘handle pain;’ and steered their conversations towards sex (‘(w)hy would you want to get married? ... your sex drive goes down’),” the Associated Press reported as corrected quotes were obtained.

A spokesperson for former Gov. Cuomo said, “Gov. Cuomo will fight every attempt at cheap cash extortions and is anxious to have the dirty politics stop, we look forward to justice in a court of law.“