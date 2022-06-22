Former Baltimore Ravens lineman Tony Siragusa dies

Tony Siragusa, who played on the Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens team in 2001, has died, according to multiple reports.

The Baltimore Sun says a Ravens spokesperson confirmed Siragusa's death. A cause was not immediately known.

Siragusa was born in New Jersey and played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

The university's Twitter account posted a tribute video to Siragusa, who was also known as "The Goose."

He was an imposing figure at 6'3" and 340 pounds. According to ESPN, Siragusa recorded more than 300 solo tackles in his NFL career, including 22 sacks.

After retiring from the NFL, where he played with the Ravens and Indianapolis Colts, Siragusa served as a reporter for Fox Sports.

Siragusa was 55 years old.