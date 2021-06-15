Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Former Arizona Cardinals player, Wisconsin star accused of sexual assault

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley's gavel sits on the speakers' desk, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa leaders are suspending the current legislative session for at least 30 days in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Gavel court AP photo
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 19:04:26-04

DULUTH, Minn. — A former NFL player and University of Wisconsin football star is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl.

Forty-four-year-old Thomas Burke is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in St. Louis County, Minnesota.

According to a criminal complaint, the 7-year-old child told her mother in February that Burke had assaulted her on numerous occasions.

Burke lives in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and waived extradition to Minnesota following his arrest.

He has denied the accusations.

Burke was a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals from 1999 to 2002 after starting at Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV