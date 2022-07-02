Watch Now
For now, wary US treads water with transformed COVID-19

Melissa Balanon
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children's hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Some people getting Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines should consider waiting up to eight weeks between the first and second doses, instead of the three or four weeks previously recommended, U.S. health officials said.,Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 11:48:39-04

The fast-changing coronavirus has kicked off summer in the U.S. with lots of infections but relatively few deaths compared to its prior incarnations.

COVID-19 is still killing hundreds of Americans each day, but for many people the virus is not nearly as dangerous as it was. It's easy to feel confused by the mixed picture: Repeat infections are increasingly likely, and a sizeable share of those infected will face the lingering symptoms of long COVID-19. Yet, the stark danger of death has diminished for many people.

How long the interlude will last is impossible to know. A new more dangerous variant could be around the corner.

