Florida teacher accused of drowning raccoons in front of his science class

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida teacher is on paid administrative leave after being accused of drowning two raccoons during a science class, WFTV reports.

A student at Forest High School provided WFTV with video of the incident, which appears to show buckets filled with water, and raccoons in cages being submerged into them.

That student said the raccoons killed several chickens housed in a shed behind the school.

"They finally took the cage out of the water, and they trapped it into another smaller cage, where the top of the cage would go down into the water," the student said. "And that's how they killed the second one," the student told the TV station.

Florida Fish and Wildlife are reportedly looking into the legality of the issue.

"While law enforcement tells us the teacher may not have done anything illegal, his actions before students are certainly questionable," the Marion County School District reportedly said in a statement.