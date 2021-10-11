Florida sheriff's office using Facebook to find 'rightful owner' of 770 pounds of marijuana

In Florida, a sheriff's office is looking to return $2 million worth of weed to its "rightful owner."

In a Facebook post, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said they want to return the 770 pounds of "high-grade marijuana."

According to the department, the drugs were seized from a mini-storage facility in Viera.

The sheriff's office said they were looking to do the right thing by returning it to whoever lost or misplaced it.

If the marijuana is yours, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said you can contact the department's narcotics agents, and they'll "be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!!"

The department added that if the marijuana is yours, then you could come down to their offices and claim the lost property "with absolutely no strings attached!!"

"Once we properly identify you as the rightful owner, we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off," the department said.

Sheriff Ivey said you'll even get an all-expenses-paid “staycation,” so the owner "can reflect on exactly how much your lost property means to you."