Florida ranked the worst state in the nation in every way, according to website

FLORIDA — The worst state in the nation in every way. That's the newest "honor" Florida has been given.

Thrillist has created a list to rank each of the 50 states "based on everything," in its Definitive and Final Ranking of All 50 States. The list ranks the states based on their contributions to America, according to their website.

"Think inventions, food/drink, somewhat productive famous people, unique physical beauty, etc.," the website says.

Florida came in dead last at number 50.

"When putting together a list such as this, there can be some temptation to defy popular expectations, and go against the grain. However, Florida’s awfulness resume is so staggeringly impressive that it couldn’t go any other way. You were born for this. Embrace it," the website states.

Florida is in the bottom five with Delaware, Ohio, Arizona and Utah.

Michigan was declared the number one state 'in every way'. Followed by Maine, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Louisiana.

