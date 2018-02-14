Florida man arrested after deputies find juvenile chained up in garage

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A Pasco County, Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after deputies found a teenage boy chained up inside the garage of a home.

Pasco County deputies responded to a home on Calvano Drive in Land O' Lakes after on Tuesday after an alarm panel was triggered from the home. When they arrived, they reportedly found a 17-year-old male chained at the ankle to a 150-pound punching bag. The teen reportedly had signs of physical abuse

Pasco Fire Rescue cut the chain and determined the juvenile did not need medical treatment.

Carlos Alvarez, 42, was arrested on Tuesday just before 5:30 p.m. after being located at a nearby park.

The sheriff's office says that the teen ran away on Sunday and believe that he had been chained up since he was returned home on Sunday. Deputies believe he chained the teen up whenever he would leave the house in order to prevent the boy from running away again.

Alvarez hit the teen with a belt leaving marks on his body, according to the arrest report. He also reportedly punched the teen multiple times in the face and body. Post Miranda, Alvarez admitted to the crimes.

Alvarez has been charged with aggravated child abuse and placed under a $100,000 bond.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Reporter for WFTS. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.