Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Florida man arrested after body found floating in Gulf

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 6:27 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 20:27:48-05

CLEARWATER, FL. — Police in Florida has arrested a 29-year-old man on manslaughter charges in connection to the death of an older man whose body was found floating offshore earlier this month in the Gulf of Mexico.

Clearwater Police detectives say Shane Dugan was on a boat with 48-year-old Lonnie Wilson on Dec. 3 when the two men began arguing.

Police say that at some point during the fight Dugan threw Wilson overboard.

Wilson’s body was found the next day near Sand Key Park, just south of Clearwater Beach.

Jail records did not list an attorney for Dugan who could comment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch 15 Days of Savings with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Watch 15 Days of Savings with ABC15 Smart Shopper!