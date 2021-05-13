Florida makes alcohol to-go permanent

ORMOND BEACH, FL — At least one thing from the COVID-19 pandemic is sticking around in Florida: buying alcohol to-go from restaurants.

During the safer at home order in 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order allowing alcoholic beverages in to-go orders.

DeSantis was in Ormond Beach on Thursday morning to sign a bill that makes alcohol to-go a permanent fixture in the Sunshine State.

With the governor's signature, the bill goes into effect on July 1.

Drinks will not be able to exceed 32 ounces and need to be placed in secured containers by the business.

The bill requires cutting off the sale of to-go drinks when restaurants’ scheduled food service ends for the day or at midnight, whichever occurs first.

Alcoholic drinks that are being delivered will need to be placed in locked compartments, vehicle trunks or in areas behind the last upright seats in vehicles.

The bill also allows customers to take opened bottles of wine home or a full closed bottle of wine.