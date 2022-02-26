Watch
Fleeing to the border: Some 120,000 Ukrainians seek refuge

Czarek Sokolowski/AP
A Polish border guard assists refugees from Ukraine as they arrive to Poland at the Korczowa border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Posted at 10:47 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 12:48:34-05

Lines of vehicles miles long are clogging border crossings out of Ukraine, as residents rushed to escape danger from invading Russian troops that were advancing toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The U.N. refugee agency said Saturday that nearly 120,000 people have so far fled into neighboring countries and that number is going up fast.

Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are transported by bus in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees official described the situation as "very fluid and changing by the hour.”

The agency expects up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates.

Most were heading to neighboring Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

One teenager cried as she described saying goodbye to her grandparents, who could not leave, and fleeing into Romania.

