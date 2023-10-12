Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say

Authorities say five law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Thursday in an incident near the east-central Minnesota city of Princeton.

The suspect was not in custody and the incident was ongoing late Thursday morning.

Three of the officers were taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale while two were taken to a hospital in St. Cloud, said Robbinsdale Police Capt. John Elder, who was assisting the hospital, and added that none of the wounds appeared to be life-threatening.

Elder said he did not immediately know which departments the wounded officers were from, but that they came from multiple agencies.