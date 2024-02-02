Watch Now
First military airstrikes have begun in Syria

Three American service members were killed Sunday.
ABC News is reporting retaliatory strikes are underway in Syria in response to three American troops killed in a drone strike in Jordan.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Feb 02, 2024
The U.S. on Friday began retaliatory strikes in the Middle East, likely against Iran-backed militants for a drone strike on an American base in Jordan last Sunday that killed three U.S. service members.

Dozens of other American troops were wounded in the drone attack on the Tower 22 base near Jordan's border with Iraq and Syria. The U.S. says Iran is responsible for funding and arming the militants while Iran has denied involvement.

President Joe Biden had quickly warned that America would respond, escalating involvement in the Middle East after months of trying to contain tensions from boiling over into a broader war in the region.

