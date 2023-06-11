Fire under I-95 in Philadelphia causes section to collapse, closing interstate

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Authorities say a vehicle fire under an elevated section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia caused a huge portion of the interstate to collapse, closing the highway in both directions.

Video from the scene showed a massive slab covering an entire section of the northbound lanes collapsed onto the surface roadway in northeast Philadelphia.

Early reports from the scene indicated the vehicle on fire may have been a tanker truck, but officials said that hadn’t yet been confirmed.

No injuries have been reported.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said other streets were closed for the response and urged people to avoid the area.