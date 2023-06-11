Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Fire under I-95 in Philadelphia causes section to collapse, closing interstate

Luckily, no injuries have been reported
Philadelphia I-95 Collapse
KYW
Firefighters respond to the scene of a collapse of Interstate 95, after a vehicle caught fire on June 11, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia I-95 Collapse
Posted at 7:25 AM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 10:25:12-04

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Authorities say a vehicle fire under an elevated section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia caused a huge portion of the interstate to collapse, closing the highway in both directions.

Video from the scene showed a massive slab covering an entire section of the northbound lanes collapsed onto the surface roadway in northeast Philadelphia.

Early reports from the scene indicated the vehicle on fire may have been a tanker truck, but officials said that hadn’t yet been confirmed.

No injuries have been reported.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said other streets were closed for the response and urged people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!