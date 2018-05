CHARDON, Ohio - The Chardon (Ohio) Fire Department is investigating a school bus that was on fire overnight in the district's bus lot.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday, an employee arrived at 355 Maple Avenue, where the bus lot is located, and noticed a bus had been burned in a fire.

As a precaution, the fire department extinguished any hot spots. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, but they said they believe it was set intentionally.

A few other buses were parked nearby the burned bus, but they appeared unscathed.