Feds reach settlement with TV antenna maker for overpromising channels

The Federal Trade Commission announced that it has reached a settlement with Wellco, Inc. for violating the FTC Act by making deceptive claims about its TV antennas and related signal boosters.

The settlement was for $31.82 million, but the judgment will be suspended upon a payment of $650,000.

According to the FTC, 800,000 Americans consumers purchased the antennas and 272,000 purchased amplifiers. The devices were sold online under the names TV Scout, SkyLink, and Tilt TV.

The FTC said that the website claimed users could stop paying for cable or satellite TV subscriptions and still receive their favorite channels, a substantial portion of the channels received would be in HD, and that they would more receive the most channels out of any antenna on the market.

The FTC added that the company used deceptive advertising, making ads appear to be legitimate news reports using made up consumer endorsements.

“The company’s ads for amplifiers—in English and Spanish—claimed that people could use those with its antennas to get even more stations, including premium or subscription channels, like HBO and AMC, for free,” the FTC said.

The FTC offered the following recommendation for purchasing TV antennas: