FedLoan borrowers receive emails about upcoming servicing changes

Steve Helber/AP
FILE: In this June 20, 2019, photo a student works in the library at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va. Those who graduate college with student loans owe close to $30,000 on average, according to the most recent data from the Institute for College Access & Success. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 16:10:15-04

FedLoan Service began sending out emails to borrowers stating it will stop servicing student loans.

The Department of Education said loans will be transferred to a different servicer by the end of 2021.

Until the transfer is complete, people should continue to use FedLoan Servicing to manage their accounts.

The eventual change in servicing will not impact the existing terms, conditions, interest rates, loan discharge or forgiveness programs, or available repayment plans on the loans, the Department of Education noted.

The federal government said coronavirus emergency benefits, including temporary payment suspension and 0% interest, will remain in place during the transition.

