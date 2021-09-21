Watch
FedEx to increase prices before, after the holidays

David Zalubowski/AP
A FedEx cargo plane taxis to a sorting station located off a runway at Denver International Airport Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 1:43 PM, Sep 21, 2021
FexEx announced price increases that will begin ahead of the holidays.

Starting Nov. 1, the shipping company will add a fuel surcharge to FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight shipments.

Another price increase to those same services will begin on Jan. 3, 2022.

The increase is expected to be about 5.9%, the company said.

FedEx said the price increases help offset operating costs.

FedEx isn't the only shipping provider raising rates.

In August, the United States Postal Service announced it planned on implementing a temporary price adjustment for the 2021 "peak holiday season."

The price increases vary, from 25 cents to $5, depending on the type of delivery service.

