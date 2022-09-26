Federal officials want airlines to be more transparent about their fees

The Department of Transportation has proposed rule changes intended to eliminate surprise fees by airlines.

The Biden administration’s proposed new rules would require airlines to disclose common fees for sitting with your child, changing or canceling your flight or checking or carrying on baggage.

These fees have become more common as the cost of flying has increased.

“Airline passengers deserve to know the full, true cost of their flights before they buy a ticket,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This new proposed rule would require airlines to be transparent with customers about the fees they charge, which will help travelers make informed decisions and save money.”

Officials also are proposing a rule to refund passengers for services they paid for that aren’t actually provided.