Federal judge's ruling gives win for DACA supporters

On a day congressional Republicans discussed using the rollback of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program as leverage for immigration reform, a federal judge in California ruled that the DACA program must be maintained.

The federal judge said that DACA protections shall remain in place, pending further appeals.

In September, President Donald Trump rolled back President Barack Obama's executive order to give some legal status to some undocumented immigrants who entered the United States as children. This executive order prevented those granted status under DACA from being deported unless they committed a serious crime. While Trump has said he would like to continue offering legal protection to these undocumented immigrants, he would like it to be part of a broader immigration package.

But a federal judge says that a rollback would cause "administrative confusion and simply provoke many thousands of individual lawsuits all over the country."

The ruling would allow for those who protection was set to expire to renew their application for protected status.