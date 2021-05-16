Federal income tax filings and payments for individuals due Monday

Federal income tax filings and payments for individuals are due Monday, May 17.

The Treasury Department and the IRS extended the deadline in March.

The average federal refunds so far this season have been $2,873, according to the IRS. The average state refund in Arizona is between $500-$600, comparable to last year's tax season, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue.

While the pandemic slowed processing times, those who file their taxes early and electronically should see their return processed and refund issued faster than those who did not.

"This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release announcing the extension.

Monday’s deadline does not apply to Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, where the IRS had extended Tax Day to June 15 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. That extension was a result of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster declarations in those states following winter storms in February.