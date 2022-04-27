Federal gas tax holiday not necessarily off the table, Rep. Jeffries says

There is a possibility we’ll see a federal gas tax holiday this summer.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., announced Wednesday that House Democrats intend to pass legislation addressing high gas prices in the coming weeks.

“it's a day-to-day or week-to-week, certainly a month-to-month expense. and it's going to require a comprehensive response. That comprehensive response is in the works. And the sooner we can get it done, the better, hopefully over the next few weeks,” Jeffries said.

When asked about a possible gas tax holiday, Jeffries said, “It’s part of the discussion, and the discussion is ongoing.”

However, last month, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said a gas tax suspension was not plausible, as there is no way to ensure gas companies will pass the savings on to customers.

Democrats will likely try to address gas prices in other forms,

Jeffries suggested Wednesday that it is possible there will be a vote on gas price legislation by the end of May before Congress takes a recess for Memorial Day. But they’ll need cooperation from Senate Republicans for that to happen.