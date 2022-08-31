FDA recalls dried mushrooms due to possible Salmonella contamination

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it recalled four types of Three Coins dried mushrooms for possible Salmonella contamination.

The mushrooms were sold in the following states: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The following packages are under recall notices:

1) Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Slices – Item #: 01051- Nam Meo Soi -S- 2.5 oz

2) Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Slices – Item #: 01276- Nam Meo Soi -L- 10.5 oz

3) Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Whole – Item #: 01052- Nam Meo Nguyen -S- 2.5 oz

4) Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Whole – Item #: 01277- Nam Meo Nguyen -L- 10.5 oz

Consumers can return the items to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled products.

The FDA says that Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever and cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and typically those who are infected usually do not require any treatment.

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook.