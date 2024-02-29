FBI: Georgia fugitive may be in Phoenix, Rocky Point

BRUNSWICK, GA — The FBI is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a fugitive out of Georgia who could be in the Valley or Puerto Penasco (Rocky Point), Mexico.

The FBI Atlanta Office believes David DeWayne Young could be hiding in Rocky Point and has potential ties to the Phoenix area.

Young is wanted in Georgia as part of a law enforcement operation in January 2023 called Operation Ghost Busted. He is charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang.

Young goes by the nickname "Khaos," stands six feet tall, and has several distinctive face and neck tattoos. However, he may try to disguise them with makeup.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Young in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Georgia, after he was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact the FBI's Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

