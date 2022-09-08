FBI adds California porn site co-owner to Top 10 fugitive list

SAN DIEGO — Authorities announced Wednesday that a California porn site co-owner was added to the FBI's “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI office in San Diego said they are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of Michael James Pratt.

“This was a despicable crime that has devastated its victims,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to combating all forms of sex trafficking. Today’s announcement is yet another important step in our commitment to bring Michael Pratt back to San Diego to face these charges and to seek justice for the victims of these crimes.”

According to the FBI, Pratt co-owned and operated the websites “Girls Do Porn” and “Girls Do Toys” with his co-conspirator, Matthew Issac Wolfe, which generated over $17 million in revenue.

“Locating Pratt is a high priority for the FBI in order to stop him from victimizing anyone else,” said Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office.

Pratt is wanted for his alleged involvement in recruiting young women and a minor to engage in commercial sex acts by force, fraud, and coercion.

In 2019, the U.S. District Court, Southern District of California, issued a federal arrest warrant for Pratt.

"Pratt preyed on young women and girls and allegedly coerced or forced them through threats and fraud to participate in pornographic videos. He engages in dangerous and deceptive practices wherever he goes, and we will not waiver until justice is served.”

Wolfe and other co-conspirators have all been arrested, pleaded guilty, sentenced, or awaiting sentencing.

Pratt is the only outstanding fugitive. The FBI says he has multiple ties to several countries and the financial means to be anywhere worldwide.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael James Pratt is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

You can remain anonymous, but tipsters could receive a reward of up to $100,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Claudia Amezcua at KGTV first reported this story.