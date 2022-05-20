Family sues Apple, alleges AirPods caused teen's hearing loss

A family is suing Apple, claiming AirPods hurt their son’s hearing.

The 14-year-old’s parents said their son had the earbuds in when an Amber Alert went off and caused the teen’s hearing loss.

The lawsuit claims the AirPods were defective because did not automatically reduce the volume for a notification or alert.

The lawsuit goes on to allege that the high volume from the alert tore the teen’s ear drum, damaged his cochlea and caused other significant injuries to his hearing.

The parents, Carlos Gordoa and Ariani Reyes, claim that doctors were not able to restore the teen’s hearing and now has to wear a hearing aid.

They accuse Apple of failing to warn users about sudden spikes in volume.

The teen’s parents say the boy’s life has changed because of the incident.

Apple has not commented on the lawsuit.