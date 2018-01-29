Family of Ohio man whose shooting death was posted to Facebook sues social network

Current
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 82°
LO: 55°
HI: 82°
LO: 55°
HI: 82°
LO: 55°
Fair
HI: 82°
LO: 55°
HI: 82°
LO: 55°
HI: 82°
LO: 55°
CLEVELAND - The family of Robert Godwin Sr. — whose shooting death was posted via video to Facebook — has filed a lawsuit against the social network.
The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 19 by Godwin's daughter, Debbie, on behalf of his estate.
Godwin was shot and killed last Easter Sunday by Steve Stephens in Cleveland. Stephens then uploaded video of the fatal shooting to Facebook.
The lawsuit alleges that:
The lawsuit alleges that Facebook knowingly failed to report Stephens' commission of a felony to law enforcement authorities and, because of that, Godwin was killed "within a reasonable vicinity of Mr. Stephens' location at the time the Facebook defendants learned of his intention to commit murder."
It states that Facebook's conduct was "intentional, willful, malicious, in bad faith and in reckless disregard for the rights" of Godwin.
The lawsuit seeks an amount in excess of $25,000 for compensatory damages, punitive damages, the costs, expenses and attorney's fees incurred by the plaintiff and "any further relief" the court deems appropriate.