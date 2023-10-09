Family favorite Boo Buckets return to McDonald's for Halloween

Hang on to your witches' hats!

McDonald's is bringing back their iconic Boo Buckets across the U.S. starting on Oct. 17.

This year, there will be four character designs in four colors, with the purple pail making a comeback. The green bucket will feature Monster, the white bucket will star Mummy, the classic orange bucket will have Skeleton and the purple bucket will spotlight Vempire.

McDonald's

McDonald's says the Boo Buckets will be "gone faster than you can say 'boo'" and will be available only "while supplies last."

The candy containers are only available for customers when they order a Happy Meal in person or through the McDonald's app. Instead of the traditional Happy Meal toy, kids and kids at heart will receive one of the four buckets.

McDonald's Boo Buckets and their pumpkin pail predecessors have long been a family favorite. Last year, the global restaurant chain announced it would bring back the novelty after a multiyear hiatus.

Burger King is also launching its own Halloween-ready buckets in select cities this month.

Their "Trick-or-Heat" buckets, which will glow in the dark and are inspired by the chain's ghost pepper menu, will be available for a limited time starting on Oct. 13, but only in Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta; and Las Vegas area restaurants. The buckets will cost $1 with any purchase.