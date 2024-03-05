Facebook, Instagram issues? Quarter-million reports of outages Tuesday morning

Having issues logging into your Facebook/Meta account?

DownDetector shows over 200,000 active reports of an outage across Meta platforms as of approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Some people are also reporting Instagram and Threads issues, according to the tech outage website.

At one point Tuesday morning, DownDetector close to one million reports across platforms.

Multiple people at ABC15 have attempted to get into Facebook and Instagram, only to find the account has been logged out and unable to log back in.

Meta has not yet released information about a possible outage or when users should expect a fix.

