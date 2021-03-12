FAA: Boozing, maskless unnamed JetBlue passenger faces $14,500 fine

An unnamed JetBlue Airlines passenger faces a $14,500 fine for forcing a flight to turn around in December for not wearing a mask.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced the news of Friday in a press release, stating the incident occurred on a flight from New York to the Dominican Republic on Dec. 23.

The FAA said the passenger refused to wear a mask, crowded the traveler next to him, and wouldn't stop consuming alcohol he brought onto the plane.

According to the FAA, the passenger continued to disobey both JetBlue and FAA policies despite repeated warnings from flight attendants.

The pilot declared an emergency after being notified twice of the passenger's actions and returned the plane to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

According to the FAA, the plane landed 4,000 pounds overweight because of the unused fuel.

The unnamed passenger has 30 days to respond to its enforcement letter.