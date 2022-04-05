Watch
Extradition bid certified for Phoenix man accused in Iraq killings

AP
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, who was arrested in January 2020 in Arizona as part of an extradition request made by the Iraqi government and has been accused of participating in the 2006 killing of two police officers in Iraq. On Friday, April 1, 2022, a judge in Arizona determined there was probable cause that Ahmed, who came to the United States as a refugee in 2009 and became a U.S. citizen in 2015, participated in the killings. The judge sent the extradition request to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's office, which will ultimately decide whether to send Ahmed to Iraq. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
PHOENIX — A judge certified the Iraqi government's extradition request for a Phoenix driving school owner on charges that he participated in the killings of two police officers 15 years ago in the Iraqi city of Fallujah as the leader of an al-Qaida group.

The ruling Friday sends Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri's extradition decision to Washington to decide.

The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed it has no record of having ever before extradited anyone to Iraq under a decades-old a U.S.-Iraq treaty.

The judge concluded there was probable cause that Ahmed participated in the killings. Ahmed denied involvement in the killings and being a member of a terror group.

