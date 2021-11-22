Experts list top holiday toys, gifts for the 2021 season

PHOENIX — Record holiday sales are expected this year and just in time, this year's list of the top 100 gifts is out.

The list was compiled using search data and tracking of the most googled gifts.

A lot of beloved favorites from TV lead the way in the toy department, like the Nextflix show 'Gabby's Dollhouse.' Spiderman and Star Wars toys will also be popular. Paw Patrol is still playing big on wish lists.

For the bigger kids, the top gaming trends are the newest consoles. The hot item for 2021 is the Nintendo Switch OLED that just came out. PlayStation 5 and the Xbox X series are also highly searched online.

For the tech-nerd in your life, the latest phones will be popular picks but trending high is the Fitbit Luxe. Music accessories are also a safe bet.

Adults are probably the hardest to shop for and kitchen gadgets are still playing big.

The Air Fryer leads the way, followed by the Instapot and lots of new tools to fancy up your coffee at home.

"I think it's really interesting to see kitchen tools are leading the way. I think people are still spending more time at home," said Molly VandenBerg, a Google Technology expert.

If you want to price shop at home first, Google has created a feature just like their flight tab where you can click and search items, and it'll tell you if that price is average or high.

They also have a price comparison tool between various stores and websites. VandenBerg says the store results are not based on ad spending — it's a straight numbers comparison.